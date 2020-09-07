DPP set for renewal: Msaka heads special functional review
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed its vice-president (East) Bright Msaka SC to head a special functional review committee to champion reforms as the part seeks renewal and rebuilding for the next general elections.
DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said the Msaka-led committee will be reviewing party structures, functions and activities.
Other members if the committee include party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, Chiradzulu South legislator Joseph Mwanamvekha and Chikwawa North legislator Owen Chomanika.
“The committee has been given 30 days to present its findings and recommendations to the central committee following which the party will convene a meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) to consider the recommendations,” said Mpinganjira.
DPP lost the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections to President Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket.
The party is working on a succession plan for its leader Peter Mutharika following his defeat in the June 23 election.
Good development, this government will not last ayamba kale kutukwanizani
dpp inapita ndi mvula ya nkoka lupsa.
panopa akungotibwa mmaso. balambilana ndi kupembedza namagweluyo.kkkkkk hahahahaha
Who has appointed them? Mphepo is one of the DPP problems and you expect him to sort himself? All the people who were too close to APM were problems. Ben Phiri, Mphepo,Chisale ndi Rango
Another quality mistake from DPP. Is the review for the Southern region only? Any committee set up by DPP after its loss is composed of Southerners only, why? Has DPP done away with its members from the North and Central regions? Instead of learning the badness of regionalism you still embrace it and hope to win future elections? Mphepo is just a fossil. There is no soul in him. Actually he is the Sanctum of evil in DPP.
Tundalamato tikalipo nchifukwa mukupanga matukutuku. Tukatha mumwazikanapo apa… 2025 ndilero? Review? Yachani?
Looking for renewal and you entrust the task to one….Mphepo….
DPP is not serious! Doesnt Mphepo have anything else to do? Let the youth lead these processes! What is the retirement age in DPP?
The same as that of MCP
Seriously which party has retirement age?