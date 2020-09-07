DPP set for renewal: Msaka heads special functional review

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed its vice-president (East) Bright Msaka SC to head a special functional review committee to champion reforms as the part seeks renewal and rebuilding for the next general elections.

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said the Msaka-led committee will be reviewing party structures, functions and activities.

Other members if the committee include party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, Chiradzulu South legislator Joseph Mwanamvekha and Chikwawa North legislator Owen Chomanika.

“The committee has been given 30 days to present its findings and recommendations to the central committee following which the party will convene a meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) to consider the recommendations,” said Mpinganjira.

DPP lost the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections to President Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket.

The party is working on a succession plan for its leader Peter Mutharika following his defeat in the June 23 election.

