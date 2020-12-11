DPP set to resolve leadership wrangles internally

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials say a special conflict resolution will be called which will resolve differences with the party “rebel” group led by party vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Party spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira could not give details on the meeting which follows Nankhumwa’s decision to withdraw cases against the party and the party decision to suspend its decision to fire Nankhumwa, party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, party treasurer general Jappie Mhango and legislator in Mulanje Nthenda from the party.

The DPP has also pended its decision to remove Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition.

“The meeting will be held in camera,” said Mpinganjira without revealing when and where the meeting will take place.

He however said ormer the conflict resolution meetings will address factions in the party.

At the moment, the party stands divided with one faction loyal to its President Peter Mutharika whilst another loyal to leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Besides, the battle for succession, the DPP membership is divided on who leads the party in Parliament as legitimate leader of opposition.

Two weeks ago the two sides met where it was agreed that Nankhumwa should seek an indefinite adjournment in a case in which he is challenging is his expulsion from party- to pave way for dialogue.

Nankhumwa sought the adjournment in the case pending the outcome of the discussions.

Mpinganjira said the meetings will start “soon.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares