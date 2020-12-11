MP Katsonga calls for castration of rapists, as youth body advocates for martial arts to fight back  sexual violence

A member of parliament has called for the castration of rapists legislation while a youth rights group is advocating for the training of girls in martial arts to stop the rising number of rape and defilement cases in the country.

Neno South Constituency Member of Parliament, Mark Katsonga, has proposed castration to perpetrators of defilement and rape.

“Putting them in prison will be a waste of resources and putting inmates at risk of sodomy,” he said.

Katsonga spoke this today in Neno when he graced the district’s World Aids Day.

He appealed to his constituents to write him a petition on the same so that he presents the suggestion to parliament.

In Neno, at least 28 girls have been sexually abused this year.

Meanwhile, a girl-child rights group, Girl Up, has taken a pro-active step to equip female youngsters with martial arts skills for self-defence against potential defilers and rapists.

According to the grouping, many girls fall victim to attackers because they fail to defend themselves when assaulted.

Chimwemwe Chiweza, a member of the Girl Up leadership in Malawi indicates that such defensive skill are what women and girls need at a time like this.

In Mzimba, communities in the district continue to grapple with gender-based violence cases despite protracted efforts by state and non-state actors to combat the vice.

The revelation coincides with the conclusion of the 16 days of activism against GBV yesterday .

Mzimba South District Social Welfare Officer Bernard Nangwale discloses that consolidated statistics from various referral points and protection structures show that over 120 GBV cases were registered in nine months.

