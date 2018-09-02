DPP set to sabotage CSOs peaceful protests in Blantyre with counter demo

Blantyre City Council (BCC) has given permission to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to hold their ‘Blue Day’ match in the city on September 7, the day civil society organisations want to hold peaceful protests against governance, transparency and accountability issues in government.

In a statement, the party says the council has granted it to hold its march in some streets in the city.

A BCC letter dated August 22 2018 and signed by chief executive officer Alfred Chanza, the ruling party will also hold rallies at Chitawira ground and Chichiri Upper Stadium.

It reads: “We are pleased to inform you that permission is hereby being granted for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to hold a Blue Day from Kristwick on the Masauko Chipembere Highway to Chitawira Primary School ground via Chichiri Roundabout, Moi Roundabout through Kenyatta Drive to Chitawira on Friday 7th September 2018.

“This permission also covers the DPP public rallies at the Upper Stadium (Chichiri) and Chitawira Primary School ground on the same day as per your request. Please note that the permission is granted on the condition that the parade and the rallies shall take place on the stated date, locations/route and venues.”

Vice chairman of the Defence for Human Rights Forum Gift Trapence said the CSOs are not surprised with the move by the DPP.

“They have always wanted to block Malawians from holding lawful protests. They should have chosen another day for their walk. DPP should not take Blantyre as their city,” said Trapence.

“We will not be intimidated by this impunity. We were the first people who informed them,”he added.

However, he said the CSOs would be meeting council officials to see how best they can handle the situation, saying same meetings will take place with councils of Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

“We will be meeting the council officials on Tuesday so that we find the way forward on the matter but the protests match are on on September 7,” he said.

According to an earlier communiqué from HRDC, among the issues to be raised in the upcoming demonstration is government’s failure to address worsening corruption in the country.

