Fredokiss gets recognition by USA firm as one of top influencer in Malawi

Hip Hop artist and activist, Fredokiss has been certified as one of Malawi’s top 100 social influencers.

Fredokiss ranks at number 40 according to Deep Social, a US based company.

Deep Social is an influencer ranking, discovery and analytics platform providing in-depth insights into demographic and psychographic data of 47,681,674 influencers and their audience.

In an email correspondence Nyasa Times has seen, Deep Water writes: “According to our research of influencers audience in August Fredokiss has been ranked #40 most influential account overall with the largest audience in Malawi.”

Speaking on this achievement Fredokiss says “Feels great. It’s growth for us.”

“It means we are more relevant and that what we are putting out is relevant and that our interactions with people are meaningful.”

On how he has achieved his influencer status and his message to fellow artists on how to go about it, he says “Gods grace plus a loyal fun base. We are not perfect, far from it but we are blessed to influence.”

He says the plan is to keep pushing “Let’s evolve into businesses, let’s take it where they never thought we could take it. FAR!

True his words Fredokiss’s influence showed in all its glory when he stole Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy at College of Medicine.

His entrance took close to 10 minutes due to the hype and the fact that Fredokiss wanted the whole of Ghetto Gutter Entertainment artists who were in the building (Akontheboard, Daredevils, Tuno) to go on set with him but the crowd mobbed in.

Leading up to his entrance, fans screamed his name, jumped about popping their drinks in the air, a spectacle worth a vibe of a true influencer.

After his set, he was thronged by crowds blocking his way and in his usual ghetto style entertained everyone until security manned by Aichocho had to whisked him out of the building.

