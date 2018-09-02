Bullets, Wanderers derby pictorial: Coaches ‘satisfied’ with draw

September 2, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday played out a one-all draw in an explosive TNM Super League Blantyre derby at Kamuzu Stadium in  Blantyre and head coaches of the two rivals said they were  “satisfied” with their team’s performance and described the result as “befitting”.

Wanderers players dribbles past Bullets.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wandereres Kanyenda on the offensive.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Celebrating Wanderers goal.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Bullets, Nomads settle for a draw.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Its equal day: Bullets, Nomads settle for a draw.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers trustees chair Rashy Gaffer comforts the players.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wamderers supporters at Kamuzu Stadium.-Photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said historically the Blantyre derbyis  “very emotional” and to come out unscatched from league leaders was  satisfiying.

“It was a good game for us especially in the first-half. We started well and scored. But in the second-half, we relaxed and conceded that goal. After some time, we recovered and contained them,” said  Mpinganjira.

His counterpart, Rogers Yasin, felt his side deserved at least a draw.

“It was a balanced game. They played well in first-half we responded well in second-half,” he said.

Bullets still lead with 46 points while Wanderers are second with 39 points.

Silver Strikers, who also drew 0-0 against Mafco at Chitowe, are third with 38 points.

