SKC comes guns blazing: To cut presidential convoy, to free Malawi police officers from ‘road slavery’

Vice President and leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) has come out gun blazing promising to cut the presidential convoy and stop the culture of lining up the police along the roads, saying this was slavery.

Speaking to a massive crowd in his home district of Ntcheu, Chilima said the tendency of lining up the law enforcers from Blantyre to Lilongwe just because one person (the president) wants to use the road was dehumanizing and glorification of a mortal as an immortal.

“This will stop forthwith. We should not take someone as a semi-god. It is not good to line up the police officers on the road the whole day and give them cold food.

“If it is a matter of topping up their salaries with the allowances, then leave that to us. We will increase their salaries considerably,” said Chilima amid applause and ululations from the attentive crowd.

He said if elected president in the 2019 Tripartite Elections, his UTM administration will review the unnecessary closure of the roads when the presidential motorcade is passing.

“The current arrangement is more of glorification than security. We can’t afford such luxury when children are learning under a tree and patients in hospitals are told to find their own transport because there are no ambulances,” he said.

” From next year this tendency of lining up Police officers from Lilongwe to Blantyre will stop. Police Officers are humans , they went to training and need respect. They do not deserve to be subjected to such cruel tendency where they stand the whole day even during rains,” he said.

Chilima dwelt much of the speech outlining UTM agenda saying the movement was born out of a strong desire to see a better Malawi for everyone.

” UTM has come not to seek power, but to seek legitimacy and political space to transform Malawi. To create a Malawi that is free of corruption, nepotism and tribalism, a Malawi with new and progressive politiccs and with strong foundation for sustainable development,” he said.

He said currently there is wanton plunder of resources being perpetrated by the current regime and that nepotism in public appointments has now become their mainstay.

” That is why UTM has prioritized a systems change – a comprehensive socio-political and economic systems overhaul that is going ensure that the country remains tamper-proof forever. When that system is put in place, there will never, again, be a party or leader that will abuse public resources without consequences,” he said.

Chilima promised to etablsih ‘Mega Farms’ for horticulture produce and legumes that will come complete with processing plants, completion of the Tsangano-Neno Road to be extended to Nkula all the way to Chileka, Construction of Kasinje-Ntcheu boma road and rehabilitation of Mpira dam and reforestation of its catchment area to end water problems in Ntcheu and Balaka.

He also promised safe and portable driniking water to people in the district.

