DPP set to turn Lilongwe into blue with a massive Blue Convoy Parade in City Centre, MCP’s stronghold

February 14, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will on Friday invade governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold Lilongwe with a blue convoy parade.

DPP set to hold what they call ‘Victory Parade’ on Thursday in Blantyre as CSOs will be holding demo

The blue convoy parade which has been organised by DPP’s Central Region Committee aims at sensitizing people from Lilongwe on national identity card registration.

 

According to DPP’s official facebook page, all cars joining this blue motor parade will by branded with ‘APM MY VOTE ’stickers and chitenje.

 

Meanwhile, the former governing party- DPP has since invited all cadets, DPP professionals, business gurus, supporters in the eastern region and beyond to join the parade.

