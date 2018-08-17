DPP SG Wa Jeffrey scolds UTM as ‘agalu’: Mutharika dismisses SKC’s ‘bullet train’ pledge

The outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Greiselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey on Thursday took her outbursts on United Transformation Movement (UTM) when she spoke during President Peter Mutharika’s whistle-stop rally in Nkhotakota.

Mutharika was on his way from the Northern Region to his base, Lilongwe the capital city.

In her remarks, Jeffrey accused some political leaders in apparent refrence to UTM which is led by State Vice-President Saulos Chilia of attempting to pull the governing DPP down.

She called them “agalu” and “akuba” (dogs and thieves).

But in his speech, Mutharika also accused the UTM for practising what he called “inflammatory politics.”

Mutharika, who last week warned Chilina, former first lady Callista Mutharika and other movement leaders against attacking him, threatening he would drop on them like a tonne of bricks on their heads if they continue doing so, said promises being made by Chilima to do if elected as President in next year’s tripartite electios were empty.

“There is no way someone can create one million jobs in one year here in Malawi,” said Mutharika quashing Chilima’s pledges.

“Do not let some people deceive you. I hear someone has promised to provide a bullet train for the country when elected into power, this is pity considering that America which is one of the richest countries in the world failed to do the project because it is expensive, can Malawi achieve that without sufficient electricity?” he wondered.

“I was in America for 40 years… I know. They tired to build such a train but failed because it’s expensive despite their huge economic muscle,” he added.

But UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati in an interview with Nyasa Times, said the DPP should not twist the message of their movement.

She said Chilima has promised high-speed railway transport from Blantyre to Lilongwe and trams in cities, saying that is possible,citing Kenya in East Africa which has just launched their railway link.

Kaliati said Kenya recently launched the modern Madaraka Express passenger train service in Mombasa, saying it is possible for Chilima and his UTM administration to implement similar vision.

She said key transport link, to run from the busy port city of Mombasa inland to the highland Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is eventually hoped to extend onwards to Uganda, and then connect with proposed lines to Rwanda and South Sudan, saying Malawi can step forward with their landmark project when UTM is elected to govern.

In his speech, President Mutharika says his government would embark on realistic infrastrucre development projects, disclosing that they have secured funds for construction of M5 road from Kaphatenga in Salima to Dwangwa in Nkhotakota.

While acknowledging that some sections of the 170kilometre road are in bad shape, President Mutharika reiterated that his government is committed to making sure that various developmental projects take shape and get completed in the country.

“Currently, the government is committed to undertaking 190 projects which are progressing smoothly and among those projects 18 roads are under construction countrywide. This is not an easy job and it has never happened in Malawi.

“The construction will be in two phases, shortly we will start with the Dwangwa-Nkhotakota road which is characterised by single carriage bridges and potholes and then we will finish off with Kaphatenga-Nkhotakota section,” he said.

He also said that he would construct a jetty on Lake Malawi at Nkhotakota Boma to ease water transportation for the people who use the lake.

He also promised that he would construct 2000 houses for vulnerable population including those people with disabilities adding that he is going to ensure provision of potable water to people living throughout the district especially in hard-to-reach areas.

President Muntharika further advised people never to take opposition politicians seriously saying they are always opposing government to advance their selfish personal interests.

“Currently Malawi has the fastest growing economy in Southern Africa, the inflation is low and Kwacha is stable. My government has managed to work for a successful nation just within four years,” said Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :