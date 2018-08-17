Airtel unveils Bandulo Bandulo promotion

In less than five months after giving out lots of cash in the Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza, the giant mobile company has unveiled another customer promotion, which will see the company giving out a total of K70 million in cash prizes.

Dubbed Bandulo Bandulo Promotion, the new promotion runs from today, August 15 up to December, 5, 2018, when one lucky customer is set to walk away with K10 million.

Unveiling the promotion during a media briefing held at Airtel head office in Lilongwe this morning, the company’s marketing director Frank Magombo said the new promotion is targeting customers, who will purchase various Airtel bundles.

“By simply purchasing an Airtel bundle- be it data, voice, vice, SMS Combo, international or roaming bundle, one will be automatically entered into a draw to win K1 million, K10,000 and 4G MiFi routers every week from today August 15 up to December 5, 2018, when one lucky customer will walk away with the grand prize of K10 million,” said Magombo.

“Our bundles give customers the freedom to use internet, make calls and even send messages at a cheaper, more affordable rate so we want the customers not just to enjoy this freedom but also have the opportunity to win cash from purchasing and utilizing these bundles in their day to day activities,” he said.

In order to simply access and participation, the marketing director disclosed that the *301# shortcode for purchasing bundles has been revamped to to carter for all internet, voice or roaming and SMS bundles.

Each bundle purchase will quality as one entry for the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion, whose first draw has been slated for August 27, 2018.

To curb fraud, Magombo said all winners will be contacted via the Airtel promotion line +265121.

