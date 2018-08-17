Malawi CSO’s credibility may be watered down over emotional demands – Paper

Malawi’s leading daily newspaper has lauded the civil society organisation (CSOs) of oing commendable job in ensuring that the country becomes a more accountable , transparent and inclusive society but cautioned them to stop making emotional demands and issuing ultimatums.

‘CSOs should stop making petty demands’ reads a title of the editorial comment in The Nation newspaper on Friday.

The paper was commenting on analysts comments against CSO’s demand for President Peter Mutharika to resign or be impeached for abuse of office and violation of the Constitution.

The rights campaigners also plan for September 7 natiobwide demonstration over what they describe as poor governance and arrogance of the Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

In their comment, the leading daily said the reasons the CSOs are advancing are “genuine and pertinent” but pointed out that calling for the President’s resignation whent he country is just nine months to the next tripartite elections is “outright unreasonable.”

The paper urges the CSOs to emark on civic education to the electorate not to vote into office leaders that have no regard for democracy and the rule of law “if that is achievable.”

Nonethelsess, the paper noted the positive contribution of the CSOs in the country, saying they continye to encourage political participation and institutionalise democrcatic norms and practices.

“This is important if the country is to safeguard and entrench the democratic culture which seems to be under constant threat especially from the governing authority,” reads the comment in part.

But it warned against “unreasonable” and “petty” demands, saying that will only water down CSOs credibility.

