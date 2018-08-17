Chilima set to do ‘Imbizo’ tour in Dedza on way to Mangochi

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima who is also leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) will on Saturday, August 18, host a series of what he terms ‘Imbizo’ in Dedza as he travels to Mangochi for a rally on Sunday.

Imbizo is a ngoni term for traditional discussion forums a western equivalent of townhall meetings.

UTM Publicity Secretary Dr. Chidanti Malunga says the Vice President will hold his first imbizo at Bembeke Turn Off starting 11 am where he will take questions from the gatherings before proceeding to Masasa, Mganja then Golomoti before holding his final Imbizo for the day at Mtakataka/Monkeybay Turn Off.

The Mangochi rally, which is also the last in a series of UTM launches, will take place at St Augustine 3 ground in Mangochi on Sunday, August 19.

This article has been updated (based on additional information.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :