Mutharika admits electricity blacks outs affecting job creation

President Peter Mutharika has for the first time conceded that power black outs is grossly affecting industries and job creation in the country.

He said this on Thursday during his whistle stop tour from Mzuzu to Lilongwe via Nkhotakota and Salima.

“Some people are saying that they will create one million jobs within a year, that is a lie. That cannot happen. Where is the electricity for such an ambitious job creation exercise,” said the President in

vernacular in response to his political archrival Saulos Chilima’s pledge to Malawians once he gets to power.

He also dismissed Chilima’s promise of a bullet train, saying even some states in the US, where he had lived for 40 years, do not have such trains because they need a lot of electricity.

Mutharika has been promising that if voted into power for another five-year term, he would develop Malawi to the levels of Europe, saying there will be no mud and grass thatched houses.

Responding to Mutharika, United Transformation Movement secretary general Patricia Kaliati said Chilima would walk the talk.

“He is a serious person, he would execute all the projects he has promised,” said Kaliati.

The political war front has now changed from DPP against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to DPP and MCP against UTM as the newly launched movement is gaining momentum never seen before in Malawi.

