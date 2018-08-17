Mpamba offers discount on Lake of Stars tickets: TNM signal for Malawi flagship music festival

TNM Plc, official telecoms partner for the Lake of Stars (LOS) today proudly announces the roll-out of ticket sales through Mpamba at a discount of 13.5%.

Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said customers who buy their tickets to the three-day festival through the TNM mobile money service will pay K 32,000.00, down from K37,000.00 saving K5,000.

“TNM Mpamba has made access to the Lake of Stars festival easily affordable as customers who buy tickets get to save K5,000 to enter at Kabumba Hotel in Salima where the event will take place and have a three day of full fun from September 28th – 30th while enjoying TNM services,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said to benefit from the offer, TNM customers are requested to dial *444#, Select 4 for payments, Select 6 for Lake of Stars, Select 1 for amount to be paid (K32,000), Enter PIN number and receive a confirmation SMS (SMS should be kept with reference number as proof of payment).

“This package is one of the many exciting activities that TNM has lined up as we count down to the 28-30 September festival. This offer has been designed to provide convenience to our customers and will help them save both time and money at once,” he said.

The Head of Marketing said as official mobile telecoms partner of Lake of Stars, TNM is committed to contributing to a successful festival through provision of innovative mobile telecoms solutions such as Mpamba, among others.

Lake of Stars Founder Will Jameson, said the festival was very pleased with the level of convenience brought about by the partnership with Mpamba as it positively enhanced the festival goers experience,

“We are excited to be working with Malawi’s leading telecoms company and our festival partner TNM to bring this exclusive offer to LOS customers. The Mpamba ticket offer will not only make ticket buying easier for our guests but also gives them a huge discount to the festival,” said Jameson.

The festival’s Country Coordinator, Yolanda Ng’oma echoed Jameson’s sentiments by emphasizing the LOS’ commitment to continuously improving the services available to festival goers.

“We are living in a fast-paced world where people are increasingly looking for simpler and more secure ways to complete their money transactions, We have seen this through the increased usage of mobile money and online banking services. Our goal was to provide our customers with a platform that was not only convenient for them but cost saving as well. Mpamba is definitely the perfect solution for this.” said Ng’oma

The three-day festival will host a fusion of local and international music acts, poetry, dance theatre, and arts among others on the beaches of Kabumba Hotel, on the fringes of Lake Malawi in Salima.

A number of acts will come from Europe, including Germany group, Makatumbe Band and Scotland’s Michael Pedersen, with more to be announced.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since its inception and promises to be a mix of local and international talent, a bevy of holiday fun by the lake and a relaxing getaway on the beach.

