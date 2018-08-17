PAC meets over K145m DPP ‘donation’ from Pioneer

Quasi- religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) meets next week to discuss how the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cleared President Peter Mutharika on the controversial K145 million “donation.”

PAC spokesperson Peter Mulomole has confirmed the meeting, saying there is need for the governance watchdig to discuss the issue and come up with one stand and voice on the matter.

“This is an issue of great national importance. As PAC, we have an interest in the matter. We will come up with a stand after the meeting,” said Mulomole.

He also said the PAC members will discuss issues on the forthcoming elections as well as matters on political, economic and social.

The meeting comes barely days after the vocal civil society organisations have asked the ACB director general Reyneck Matemba to step down following the clearance of Mutharika on the matter, saying only the courts could clear the president.

The Malawi Congress Party has since encouraged its members to join the CSOs in peaceful protests against the decision by the ACB to clear Mutharika on the K145 million set for September 7.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the MCP is very concerned with the clearance of Mutharika, saying he might have influenced the ACB to clear him as the elections are approaching.

