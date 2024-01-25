DPP softens up on suspended, expelled members: “There is still room for them.”

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says there is still room for the expelled and suspended members and others to offer an apology to the party if they feel so.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba made the statement on Wednesday in response to media inquiries as to when will the suspended and expelled members get their expulsion letters as all of them haven’t received yet.

“In any situation, when you have been expelled, you can go back and ask that your case be revisited. As such, the room is there for them to appeal the sentence. And, yes, there is an opportunity that they can come back if they want to. They can approach the party,” said Namalomba.

On January 20 this year, the party announced, through Namalomba, that it had expelled Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey, Mark Botomani, Ken Msonda and others.

The party also suspended for nine months some of its members including Uladi Mussa and Ralph Jooma.

However, none of the expelled and suspended members have come out clear on their next political move citing they are yet to receive expulsion letters from the party.

Namalomba, in response to the expulsion letters queries, wondered why the expelled members want to get expulsion letters as if they received any letter when they were joining the party.

“Why can’t they act on the statement that I have signed on behalf of the party? I have confirmed that some have been suspended, expelled and stripped of their NGC positions. What else are they looking for?

“But, anyway, if they want the letters, they will get them. The letters have been dispatched and they will soon receive them through their district chairpersons. Let’s not waste time with technicalities; the party has made its decision,” Namalomba said.

