DPP spokesperson dismisses  APM sick gossip

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dismissed allegations that have gone viral on social media that Malawi’s former President Arthur Peter Mutharika is sick.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba, says that the claims that he issued a statement are fake, malicious and evil against him and the former president.

Reads the statement in part: “I painfully make reference to a statement which is circulating in the social media, claiming that it has been issued by myself in my capacity as spokesperson for Democratic Progressive Party and His Excellency Professor Arthur Mutharika. In that statement, claims have made that His Excellency is sick and has been taken to hospital.

“I must say, I did not issue that statement and I cannot issue that statement even under any form of duress. We know that it is the work of our political enemies who have nothing to offer Malawians.”

He said Mutharika is fit and in “very good health” spending this festive season with his friends and family.

Namalomba, who said he reported the matter to Police, cautioned that the allegations were criminal in nature under the laws of Malawi.

He appealed to the public to respect the former president who is also the leader of DPP.

In a related development, Mutharika’s video posted on social showed that he was closely monitored by his bodyguard as he walked at his residence in Mangochi, visibly not as fit.

