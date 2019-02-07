DPP takes fight to UDF stronghold: To field candidates across the Eastern Region

The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka has said the ruling party is set to field candidates in all constituencies and wards across the region in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections.

Msaka who is also Minister of Education, Science and Technology made the declaration on Wednesday at Machinga Boma after submitting his parliamentary nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on a DPP ticket for Machinga Likwenu Constituency.

“People have been speculating on whether or not the DPP will field MPs and councilors in this region. We want to thank President Professor Peter Mutharika for allowing us to field candidates in all constituencies and wards in this region,” Msaka said.

Msaka’s remarks come amidst rumours that with the relationship between DPP with the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Parliament, the ruling party would not field candidates for parliamentary and local government positions in the region.

He said recent research has shown that the DPP has the majority of followers in the region, urging the party’s followers to continue rallying behind the party and not being confused with speculations.

The parliamentary hopeful said as DPP’s vice president in the region, he would make sure that the party remains strong and that it maintained a large following.

DPP Regional Governor for the Eastern Region, John Paipi urged people in Machinga Likwenu Constituency to vote for Msaka, saying he has more developmental programs to offer for people in the area.

“This is the right time for people in this constituency to vote for a candidate of the highest caliber and who has vast experience in the administration of government development programs,” Paipi said.

Since 1994, Machinga Likwenu Constituency has been occupied by a UDF candidate and there are seven constituencies and 14 wards in Machinga district.

