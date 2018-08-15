DPP thugs terrorise ex- Minister for joining UTM

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet thugs are terrorizing the residence of former government spokeman one of the founding members of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the police are doing nothing.

Former minister of Information Reverend Malison Ndau said the DPP thugs have hit his residence four times from June this year, the latest being Monday morning around 2:30 am.

“They came around 2:30 am, putting on face masks, in an unregistered pick up vehicle. Fortunately, my boys, who protect me, were alert so when the thugs came, they tried to push open my gate but the boys chased them away,” said Ndau.

He said the DPP terror operatives were wielding panga knives when they parked their vehicle just 100 metres away from the gate of the residence.

Ndau, who is Ntcheu central MP, said he could not be forced to quit UTM, saying he has a Constitutional right of association.

The DPP uses its cadets to harass, intimidate and harm its political opponents.

The UTM leader Saulos Chilima, who is also State vice president comes from Ntcheu which has now become a political battle field between the DPP and the ever growing popularity UTM which has shaken the political landscape never seen before in Malawi.

