Malawi Queens lose to Uganda, dent chances of lifting African Netball Championship

Malawi Queens on Wednesday morning were given a thrashing of 46-51 by Uganda’s She Cranes in their second match of the African Netball Championship in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Queens defeat has dented their hopes of winning the continental competition for the first time since 2011 and Uganda are tipped as favourites to take the title they won in 2016 and 2017.

Queens, ranked sixth in the world, have not won the competition since they lost to South Africa at home in 2013. They failed to compete in 2015 due to financial hiccups and they faltered against hosts and defending champions Uganda last year.

The seven-nation round robin format feature Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and hosts Zambia.

South Africa and Malawi who are ranked fifth and sixth by the International Netball Federation have automatically qualified for the World Cup because of their rankings (the top six in the world gain automatic qualification).

The Queens at the tournament have the services of United Kingdom-based Joyce Mvula and Laureen Ngwira alongside the likes of Joana Kachilika, Martha Dambo, Juliet Sambo, Bridget Kumwenda-Chalera, Thandi Galeta-Saenda, Jane Chimaliro, Alinafe Kamwala, Jessie Mazengera-Sanudi , Takondwa Lwazi and Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda.

Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has missed out due to injury.

