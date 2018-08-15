Angry staff bars Mayor Bikoko from Lilongwe City offices

Embattled Lilongwe City Mayor has been told never to come close to the secretariat of the Capital City’s civic offices, Nyasa Times has been told.

The youthful mayor, a businessman has drawn the wrath of city council workers after he accused an enforcement driver a Mr. Mkandawire that he stole K1.2million the mayor left in the mayoral vehicle when it was being taken away last week.

Irate council staff dragged the mayor out of his office accusing him of corruption and antagonistic tendencies that have crippled the performance of the City.

The Mayor, among other things, is accused of taking land in investor allocated Area 46 in Lilongwe and sold it without following procedures.

Anti Corruption Bureau confirmed to have received the complaint.

“We have told him to never come here. He is a clueless man and his actions show. If he has sued one person, it means all of us are sued,” said one employee.

Wednesday morning the irate staff went office by office at the council offices demanding all senior staff to join in solidarity against what they called “an amateur and clueless” Mayor.

It took Legal representative of the council to calm the staff and called for understanding that if the Mayor has sued any of the employees, it will have to be understood on what grounds and whether he has evidence on his case.

Bikoko could not pick up calls when we sought his side of the story.

