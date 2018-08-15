FA Malawi donates to Kachere Rehabilitation K4.5m worth of physiotherapy equipment

From the proceeds realised from the pre-season Charity Shield, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) reserved MK4.5 million and procured various physiotherapy and medical equipment which were donated to Malawi Against Physical Disabilities’ Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre on Tuesday, August 15.

The items include a treadle mill, a trampoline, a gym bike, 10 wheelchairs, 10 pairs of aluminium clutches, 30 walking sticks, 10 foot-stools, 4 weighing scales, 20 squeeze balls, 10 pedal bins and 20 digital thermometers.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said MK18 million was realised from the Charity Shield involving four teams; Kamuzu Barracks, Silver Strikers, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets, who all shared MK4.5 million as a token of appreciation to the players for accepting to participate in the name of charity.

He also disclosed that MK7 million was used to procure braille embosser and other assorted items which were donated to Ekwendeni School for the Blind.

“The balance of MK2 million will be used for preparations for next year’s FAM Charity Shield as we continue to look for strategic partners and sponsors to make the Charity Shield self-sustaining,” Nyamilandu said during the presentation ceremony held at Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, situated on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“FAM introduced the Charity Shield as its key social responsibility initiative to allow football to give back to the community it operates in. We recognise that apart from providing entertainment, football has the power to bring different people together.

“People of different religious beliefs, ethic, political and social background; the rich and poor and all manner of different demographics. And we believe we can harness this power to mobilise towards social development of our communities on our own without always looking up to donors from overseas countries.

“What is significant is that this money has not been donated by the rich or any international organisation, it is our own individual football fans many of whom do not have much and are struggling to make ends meet.

“But when they heard of our call and appreciated the cause of the Charity Shield, they managed to contribute by buying match day tickets to watch the football games where we realised the money to buy this donation,” Nyamilandu said.

In his vote of thanks, MAP’s Board Chairman Thom Mwamadi said the Centre needs MK750 million a year for it to operate but it still is not enough because it is in dire need of a lot of things and these can only be possible with assistance from wellwishers like what FAM has done.

“The Centre has relied on wellwishing organisations like yourselves to be able to sustain its services and without your help, this Centre would close and all these patients you see today would be dying in their homes,” Mwamadi said.

