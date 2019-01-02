DPP Thyolo North candidate David Maluwa vows to deliver his promises

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for Thyolo North constituency David Maluwa has vowed to walk the talk by fulfilling all his promises in bringing tangible developments that would help to transform lives of people in the area.

Maluwa defeated the DPP incumbent member of parliament for Thyolo North Edmoth Kaduya and six other contestants with a massive landslide of 3200 votes out of 4125 voters during the parties primary elections that took place on December 21 2018 at Bvumbwe Community Centre Ground.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday, January 1 2019 Maluwa said his mission is to make sure that people in the area are fully empowered with through developments that can help to change their poor living standards and have reliable means of producing their own

food and other family needs.

He lamented that some people in the country stopped trusting promises made by other politicians because most of them they don’t fulfill what they preach before getting voted into power and instead they only concentrate on their personal issues.

“I want to change this kind of mindset and become one of the best MP in the history of this area that’s why I have even managed to fulfil all my promises which I made before the primaries and will continue doing this when I become member of parliament.

“My main ambition is to bail out people of my constituency who are suffering with poverty by providing and empowering them in a number of areas,” said Maluwa.

According to Maluwa, some of the key and crucial areas which he will dwell much in order to improve the constituency during his leadership will include drilling of more boreholes and increasing the availability of piped water from Water Board, rehabilitation of roads and bridges, building of markets, providing people with seed every year to help for abundant yield, empowering people who have business skills, equipping health centres with medicines just to mention afew.

“When I make a promise I always fulfil it in time and I cant afford to disappoint people. I managed to win with a landslide because people trusted me since I delivered all my promises and let me assure them that they should expect to experience a good change in the area once they vote for me,” explained Maluwa.

Currently, Maluwa is also sponsoring K8 million football and netball trophy for Thyolo North which started in 2018 and is being expected to be concluded by the end of this month.

