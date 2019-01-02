Sulom need more partners in the game

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says they are working tirelessly to bring in partners to make the game more exciting.

This comes after the majority of clubs in the 16 teams plays in the elite league do not have sponsors.

Some teams have struggled and relegated to lower leagues due to financial support.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda says a lucrative league sponsorship would have a big impact on competitiveness of the game and its administration

“We are looking forward to have more partners that will join clubs and once clubs have substantial support financially we do hope we will have an exciting season.

“Once teams will have sufficient sponsorship they will be in a position to do all the activities more especially paying their players, able to travel and do what ever they want in as far as the game is concerned.

“We have seen teams that have sufficient sponsorship they are bringing a difference to the game.If all teams have got the same financial muscles we are likely to see a change in as far as the game is concerned,” said Banda

Meanwhile, Super League sponsors,TNM say clubs should look beyond the K95 million sponsorship as the Mobile and Data Service Provider has put a platform for clubs to do business

TNM’s Head of Marketing Division, Sobhuza Ngwenya stressed the need for clubs to make money looking at the environment created for the club’s.

“It is very important that we as sponsors created an environment in which the game can be played. Its up to the clubs to be able to monetize this property that has been created.

“We are giving opportunities for the clubs to be able to make business interms of selling TNM products but they are not turning up for the show.

“We are prepared and ready to to come with the big bang next season and when time comes we are going to launch the league with some exciting things,”explained Ngwenya.

The TNM sponsorship is currently at K95 million per season with league winners receiving K15 million.

