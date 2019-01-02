Nurse arrested for abducting a girl for 2 days at Chikwawa District Hospital

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested a 26-year-old nurse at Chikwawa District Hospital for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl for two days.

The suspect identified as Lingstone Gango was arrested on Sunday.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said Gango is said to have abducted the girl (name withheld) on December 27 and locked her up within the hospital’s hostel until December 29 this year.

“The two are said to be in relationship. The girl’s parents made numerous attempts to call their daughter but she kept lying to them about her whereabouts,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said following parents’ own investigation, they stumbled on information that their daughter was being held by the suspect in the hospital’s hostel.

According to Benjamin, on Saturday, the parents confronted the suspect along the way and ended up being insulted (by the suspect) and they later reported the matter to police.

“Police arrested Gango after handing himself over to the law enforcers. He is facing a charge of abduction which is contrary to Section 136 of the Penal code,” the police publicist said.

“He will appear in court soon after all investigations are concluded,” Benjamin added.

Gango hails from Kadamera Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje.

