Evangelist Linly Mbeta urges: ‘Worship God in truth  not as sign posts’

Evangelist Linly Mbeta from Mthawira CCAP in Blantyre has urged Christians of Kapita CCAP congregation of the Nkhoma Synod in Lilongwe to worship God in truth and faithfulness so that they remain good role models in communities they live.

Evangelist Linly Mbeta, who was invited as guest of honour said this Tuesday at Kapita CCAP in Lilongwe during a new year’s church service when the congregation also launched its main theme for 2019 titled: “Striving for inward Transformation of the Heart.”

The theme had been derived from Matthews 15 verse 8 which states, “These people honour me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.”

Evangelist Mbeta called on Christians to fulfill the vows they make to God during baptism which among others are to be faithful, merciful and loving rather than engaging in corruption, hypocrisy and arrogance.

“We should not be double-faced, you cannot say you are a Christian when you practice corruption. In this New Year, be transformed Christians. We should not carry the 2018 wrongs into 2019, if we were not giving our 10 percent of basic salaries as tithes to God, let’s begin this year,” she advised.

She added: “Arise and shine in 2019 and let revival begin in our families and work places.”

The Church minister for Kapita CCAP congregation, Reverend Christopher Kanyenda appealed to congregants to continue serving God in their different capacities such as singing, teaching, preaching and mission work just to mention a few.

He said the New Year church service and launch of the theme would be followed by weeklong revival meetings running up to January 6, 2019. Main speaker during the revival meetings would be Evangelist Linly Mbeta. Among others, there would be counselling, hours of healing and deliverance, teaching and preaching.

Sale of T-shirts with theme inscription had also been launched going at K5,000.00 each for raising funds for church development.

The weeklong revival meetings have been organized by the Church’s Men’s Guild whose mandate is to unite men around the Bible to grow in knowledge and understanding of the word of God and do outreach programs and charity work.

The theme for 2018 sermons was: “Serving God in word and deed” derived from James 1 verses 22 to 23 which emphasized on Christian deeds reflecting the word of God such as love, openhandedness, mercifulness, forgiveness among others.

The 2019 theme launch was marked by singing by Kapita Praise Team and Chigwirizano and Chikhulupiliro Sisters’ choral groups.

