Malawians in Leeds held festive party with dedicated community members recognised 

Held on the 22nd of December, this year’s Christmas party which was organised by Malawi Leeds Association (MLA) has been dubbed the best and biggest Christmas party since MLA formation.

The Christmas party took place at the magnificent Park Plaza hotel in central Leeds and had over 170 guests which included people from a wide range of nationalities including but not limited to Malawians, Kenyans, Ugandans, Nigerians, Zimbabweans, South Africans, Jamaicans and English.

Howard Sichinga who is a member of the MLA interim leadership team said: “We were overwhelmed by our own success, with the event room reaching capacity days in advance. We saw the spirit of universal sister/brotherhood at play which is synonymous with Christmas.”

The unforgettable night started with a free drinks reception where quests mingled and networked. The night was opened with a word of prayer from Pastor Bryson Nkhoma and Prophetess Lonia Nkhoma.

Throughout the night there were lots of activities including a raffle draw and jumble sale which raised money for the association.

London based Noura Mgawa Banda who won the top raffle prize, which was a hotel room for two at the Park Plaza hotel, said; “I was shaking. It’s my first time to win because I usually do not play raffle draws. I am very excited and grateful to a friend of mine who encouraged me to buy the raffle tickets. I will be making it a point to continue to play in future.”

Award ceremonies were held for the best dressed man and woman and dedicated community members. Morgan Ntambo and Mrs Annabel Khembo Dent won the best dressed male and female categories respectively.

Dedicated community awards went to Ms Alice Dzuwa and Mrs Maggie Kadokera for their work in supporting families dealing with sickness and bereavement.

Expressing her satisfaction, Dzuwa said “osalema pochita ntchito zachifundo” which is a quote from the Bible that translates to English as “Don’t get tired of helping others.” (Galatians 6:9)

The DJs Forbes and Hannie G played music which kept guests on their feet all night. Children entertainment was also provided, including a DJ.

One of the satisfied parents Chimwemwe Kadokera Chiume commented on the MLA Facebook page “This was a great party for the kids…”

The MLA interim leadership team also planted seeds of excitement and enthusiasm in its members for the year ahead. Patrick Taulo announced that the MLA Constitution would be finalised and that Malawi national independence celebrations for 2019 would be held in Leeds.

Taulo encouraged members of MLA to participate in these important milestones as volunteers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :