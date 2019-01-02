Bushiri chalks another record: Amidst rains, gathers over 100 000 for Crossover night

South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri breaks another record when Pretoria rained heavily throughout December 31 but this could not stop over 80 000 that turned up for the Crossover Night Prayers organized by the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church at Pretoria Showgrounds in South Africa.

Thousands started to troop in the venue, some even two days before, just to secure a free-ticketed seat at the heavily controlled and strictly secured Pretoria Showgrounds.

Despite continued under storms, tens of thousands walked from various corners of the country and some flew and drove from different part of the world, braving the harshest weather to be part of this momentous annual event.

According to organizers, by 15 hours (CAT), at least 5 halls of prayers were full, plus three open grounds.

Happening in the shadows of an unfortunate Friday 28 ‘stampede-like’ incident at the venue that claimed three and injured 17, security and order was tight at the venue——something responsible for the registered success.

In his address to the congregants, ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri hailed the tens of thousands for braving the thunderstorm to be part of the Crossover night.

Bushiri said despite challenges his ministry faced in 2018, he assured congregants that 2019 will be a great year of success.

“ You people are the heroes of our ministry. Against all odds, you have always stood for this ministry. I am praying that God answers your every reason for standing with this ministry,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to pay tribute to all the people that the church lost in 2018. The church observed a moment of silent to them.

