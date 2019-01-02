Nankhumwa admits corruption,  indiscipline marred DPP primaries

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa has conceded party primary polls in some areas have been marred by corruption and indiscipline by presiding officers.

He said the party is now hearing such reports in the south and reruns will be ordered in constituencies where these malpractices were reported.

“I cannot say these did not happen. This is why we are meeting the concerned parties so that a decision is made on the matter,” he said.

Nankhumwa wa son Wednesday meeting aspiring candidates of eight constituencies in a closed door meeting to find out what happened and the decision would be made later on whether to order for a rerun or not.

He, however, said presiding officers found guilty of corruption and indiscipline in the conduct of the primary elections will be disciplined by the party.

Some constituencies in the south had chaotic primary elections for the ruling pary.

There has been factionalism in DPP in the south with a group calling itself Patriotic DPP Members, demanding the resignation of Jeffrey for allegedly mismanaging primary elections to identify candidates to represent DPP in the parliamentary and local government elections in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Jeffrey claimed to have knowledge that some presiding officers were against her committee’s handling of the primaries because they were allegedly palm-oiled by some aspirants to tilt results in their favour.

She said: “Some of them [presiding officers] received money from aspirants to rig the elections, but failed because I was changing constituencies to conduct elections at the eleventh hour contrary to the official list.”

The Patriotic DPP Members pressure group resolved to push Jeffrey to resign both as party secretary general and chairperson of the committee coordinating the primaries and pave the way for director of elections Ben Phiri to lead the process.

