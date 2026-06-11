SKC Mausoleum unveiling Saturday

Preparations for the official memorial and unveiling of a Mausoleum for the late Vice President of Malawi Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima at his resting place in Nsipe, Ntcheu on Saturday are in place, family members have said.

Dr Efrem Chilima who is chairing a committee comprising of Chilima family members and close friends organising the event, said in an interview yesterday that all preparations for the event are going on well and they are receiving support from various individuals including government.

“We are set to remember our dear brother, father and friend Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima during his second death anniversary with a memorial mass which will be celebrated by Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of Zomba Diocese at Nsipe Catholic Grounds from 9am before the unveiling of the mausoleum,” said Dr. Chilima.

He said they are expecting a huge turnout for the memorial service considering the friendships and the many people that the late Chilima touched in his lifetime.

“We want to honour the late Dr Saulos Chilima is a dignified and respectable manner and that is why we are asking all those who have been invited to the event at Nsipe that the dress code is Black, white and purple,” said Chilima.

He said after the mass, there will be some speeches by some family members, the clergy, traditional leaders, the late Chilima’s close friends and Minister of Education Bright Msaka who will be the Guest of Honour representing President Peter Mutharika.

Dr. Chilima also said other dignitaries that have confirmed participation include First Vice President Jane Mayemu Ansah, Second Vice President Enock Chihana, Former President Joyce Banda, Former Vice Presidents Cassim Chilumpha, Khumbo Kachali and Michael Usi, Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda, Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman and other cabinet ministers and members of parliament and members of the diplomatic corps.

Families of the victims of people who were with the late Chilima during the plane crash have also been invited to attend the event, according to Chilima.

Dr. Chilima said the family is aware of another event which the UTM Party has organized in the afternoon of the same day at Ntcheu Stadium.

“We know that Saulos touched so many lives and we want to honour his life and legacy and celebrate his good works and that is why as family we have organized the memorial mass and unveiling of his mausoleum at Nsipe in the morning. We all remember him in different ways but let us honour his memory and legacy with dignity and respect,” said Dr. Chilima.

The late Chilima tragically lost his life together with eight others in a plane crash at Thungwa in Chikangawa on their way to a funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara in Nkhata-Bay on 10 June 2024.

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