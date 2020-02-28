DPP-UDF alliance excites DPP-UK Wing

The govenring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) external Wing in UK has expressed excitement with the formation of working alliance between DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) ahead of fresh presidential elections.

DPP-UK Wing expressed the excitement in message made available to the publication on Thursday. The Wing congratulated Mighty DPP and UDF for forming the alliance.

“DPP-UK wing would like to congratulate both UDF and DPP on the announcement of forming a formidable electoral alliance as the country is geared towards the fresh election scheduled for 19th May,”

“Malawians now have the opportunity to vote for the alliance of the two longest serving parties in the country since multiparty in 1993,” reads the message in part.

The DPP-UK wing further appealed to peace loving Malawians to continue guarding against evil forces planning to destroy the peace which the country has been enjoying since the dawn of multiparty democracy.

“We at DPP-UK wish to remind Malawians that we are one Malawi therefore should always remain vigilant and guard against those that seek to destroy the peace we have enjoyed so far,”

‘We want Malawians to continue living in peace as before. As a wing we will tirelessly work hard and hand in hand with our partners to convey the two parties’ agendas of developing Malawi towards self sustainability, good education and food security,”

DPP and UDF agreed to work together to develop Malawi in areas of economic empowerment for all with special emphasis on women and youth, restoring the country to its sense of natural pride, protecting peoples businesses, job creation amongst other goals.

