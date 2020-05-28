DPP-UDF campaign hits top notch as Atupele draws huge crowds in Salima

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UDF Alliance running mate in the fresh presidential elections Atupele Muluzi drew a high memorable crowd in central region lakesore district of Salima on Wednesday and assured people of Salima of continued development projects in the district if voted back to power.

Speaking at Msalura Community Secondary School ground in the district, Muluzi said Salima is one of the districts that is least developed in the country.

He said Salima being a tourist attraction district was supposed to have modern and up to standard infrastructures to match its tourism status.

“We all know that Salima is a tourist district which was supposed to have good infrastructures to match its tourism status.

“That has not been the case now. Let me assure you that if you vote DPP/UDF Alliance into power, we shall ensure that we construct structures that will qualify this district as such,” he said.

He said the district also has the potential to generate enough income for the growth of the country’s economy through cotton farming.

“I know that there are a lot of cotton farmers here but their efforts to earn more money through the crop remains a nightmare due to poor prices that are offered on the market.

“If DPP comes back into power we shall ensure that we create a conducive environment for cotton market that will help our farmers earn more money which will in turn help the country’s economy to grow,” he said.

He also promised to construct good and enough schools for the learners from the district once the Alliance wins back power.

Speaking during the same function, Senior Chief Kalonga said chiefs in the district will continue working with the current government for the benefit of their subjects.

He asked the Alliance to consider electrifying some of the trading centres in the district saying the initiative will help young people to engage themselves into businesses that will transform their lives.

