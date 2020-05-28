DPP and UDF alliance leaders drum up support for Mutharika in Nkhata Bay

Traditional Authority (TA) Mkumbira of Nkhata Bay has assured Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance of the district’s continued support for the alliance’s presidential torch bearer, President Peter Mutharika to triumph during fresh presidential poll.

Mkumbira was speaking Wednesday at Nkhata Bay Boma during DPP and UDF Alliance campaign rally which was addressed by DPP Vice President for the north, Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Tourism and Wildlife Vuwa Kaunda, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango who is DPP’s treasure general and business tycoon Leston Mulli.

“People of Nkhata Bay have all the reasons to vote for the DPP and UDF Alliance. We have evidence that once voted into power, Mutharika will continue bringing development projects in this district.

“We have witnessed improved road network, bridges, bus depot, jetty, market and the magnificent Nkhata Bay District Hospital among other major projects under the leadership of Mutharika,” said Mkumbira.

Taking turns, the DPP officials advised people in the district to continue rallying behind Mutharika saying he is the only presidential candidate who has a vision towards building a better Malawi.

Also present at the rally, was DPP regional governor for the north, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who said DPP is committed to implementing more development projects in line with the needs of the people in the district.

“The DPP lead government is run by the people, if people of Nkhata Bay say they want a stadium we are ready to deliver in response to their requests because the people themselves are the government,” Ngwira said.

Ngwira also promised the gathering that the DPP lead government will erect street lights from Nkhata Jetty to Mkondezi besides constructing bridges in Chikwina and Mpamba areas and secondary schools at Thanula.

Also speaking at the same rally, Kaunda advised people in the district to verify their voter certificates during the voter certificate verification exercise in order for them to cast their votes come May 23.

“Everyone should have his or her voter certificate and names verified because that is the only way you can in take part in the fresh presidential election and able support Mutharika to win,” said Kaunda.

