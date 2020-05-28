Traffic Police warned against  ‘touching’ licenses

May 28, 2020 Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The Malawi Traffic  Police officers have been warned against handling documents such as licenses and disks owned by motorists because they risk being affected by  the deadly coronavirus.

Traffic police

The traffic cops are notoriously known for  confiscating licences and other documents such as Certificate of Fitness  (COF) disks from motorists who have flouted procedures or those deemed to have flouted them.

A source at Regional Headquarters in Lilongwe told Nyasa Times in an interview that the directive came from headquarters but most officers are reluctant to follow it.

“We were told to be very careful in handling documents because coronavirus is real. There is a fear that some documents such as licenses may be contaminated and this poses a threat to our lives. However most officers are reluctant to enforce this because they are used to confiscating the licenses,” said the source.

Head of Traffic Police Mc Ferson Matowe in a separate interview confirmed that they have indeed issued the directive because the safety of cops  is paramount.

“We do not want to risk the lives of our officers hence the directive. The main problem we have is lack of equipment such as gloves and sanitizers,” said Matowe.

He pleaded with well wishers to come to the rescue of the traffic Police service with equipment to be used in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have seen many institutions helping other organizations and the same can be done to us. We need the equipment as soon as possible,” said  Matowe.

Boris Johnson
Guest
Boris Johnson

Pleading for help??? Really??? Hahahah.

You people charge someone 50pin coz of a scratch on a car and you pleading for help????? GTFOH!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Buying personal cars and expensive phones so they can afford gloves

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

Why confiscate licences? If a motorist has a case to answer, take them to court.
KUZOLOWERA KUBA BASI.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
C Banda
Guest
C Banda

“He pleaded with well wishers to come to the rescue of the traffic Police service with equipment to be used in the fight against Covid-19.”

They can buy their own masks and gloves from the private fines extracted from their victims.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares