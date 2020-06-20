DPP UK-wing donates Covid-19 items to Mwanza

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) UK-Wing continued their efforts in supporting Malawians through their representative Lewis Kamundi, former chairperson of the grouping with a latest donation for the prevention of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The donation – which included buckets, hand washing soap, gloves and face masks – was made to support the ongoing efforts by Joyce Chitsulo, MP in Mwanza West Constiuency in the fight against the virus pandemic.

They items were identified as essential in preventing the spread of the coronavirus within the community members in the constituency.

Kamundi handed over the donation to MP Chitsulo.

Speaking at the function, Kamundi thanked. Chitsulo for her commendable efforts in prevention the spread of the virus.

He also commended President Peter Muntharika for his great leadership and his inspiration to the DPP-UK wing to continue supporting Malawians.

In her remarks, Chitsulo extended her gratitude towards the DPP-UK wing for their true patriotic gesture to help their fellow Malawians of Mwanza district in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Senior Chief Nthache hosted the event at his headquarters attended by the members of the constituency.

On his part, the chief thanked DPP-UK Wing for the donation and urged them to continue helping other Malawians through the same.

Also, the chief acknowledged the development in Mwanza, done by the DPP- led government, of the construction of a new bridge replacing an old bridge which was not fit for purpose.

