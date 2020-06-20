Kaliati says poverty in Malawi is ending if people vote Chakwera

UTM party secretary general Patricia Kaliati has said Malawians will from Tuesday start smiling because poverty is ending if they vote for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who leads the nine-party Tonse Alliance.

Kaliati was speaking on Saturday the final day of campaign when she joined Vice President Saulos Chilima who started his whstle stops at Ntcheu Boma up to Blantyre.

Later Chilima will be at Nyambadwe ground in Blantyre for a final rally.

“Jobs will be created for every Malawian and businesses will be for all Malawians,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati has urged Malawians to turn up in large numbers on Tuesday and vote for Chakwera.

One of the key promises for the Tonse Alliance is universal reduction of the price of fertiliser from the current K23 000 to K4 495 per 50-kilogramme bag.

Other promises are provision of descent houses, creation of one million jobs and introduction of a monthly financial support of K15 000 to the elderly.

On his party, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has asked Malawians to vote for Tonse Alliance to benefit from reduced fertilizer prices.

He said most people are farmers but fail to access fertiliser because of high prices.

The front runners in Tuesday’s elections are Chakwera alongside Chilima; President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) alongside Atupele Muluzi and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) and whose running mate is MacLeonard Kalawang’oma.

About 6.8 million Malawians registered to vote in the election which the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court on February 3 ordered to be held within 150 days after it nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election due to what it described as “widespread irregularities”.

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ruling after President Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) appealed to the higher court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!