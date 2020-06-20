Mpulula resigns as coaches’ committee chair

Coach Leo Mpulula, who was Chairperson for Blantyre District Coaches Committee, has resigned from his position.

Mpulula, who was recently hired by Lilongwe based Silver Strikers as reserve side coach, has tendered his resignation letter to National Coaches Association Chairperson, Stuart Mbolombole, with copies to National General Secretary, Davie Mpima, Publicity Secretary, Aubrey Nankhuni and Blantyre District Coaches Committee General Secretary, Enos Chatama.

According to Mpulula, he cannot manage to chair a coaches’ committee in Blantyre while working in Lilongwe.

“It is true I have resigned because I cannot cling to the position while I will be working in Lilongwe. Blantyre is a big district and I was working hand in hand with the Southern Region Coaches Committee. I want to concentrate more on my job in Lilongwe,” Mpulula told Nyasa Times.

Asked to explain what he will be remembered for as Chair for Blantyre District Coaches Committee, Mpulula said he was behind a very important course that involved many former players including Joseph Kamwendo, Kingsley Maulidi, Brian MaloweNdau, Simplex Nthala and Gerald Chimbaka.

“It was a very important course that brought together former players. It was highly attended and most of the participants admitted benefitting a lot from it,” said Mpulula.

