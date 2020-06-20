Luzio drops romantic EP – ‘Elementine’

Lilongwe-based up and coming Pop, Alternative and R&B artist, Luzio has released his debut EP titled “Elementine” .

According to Luzio, the EP is available for sale at Amazon as well as via mobile money purchase.

“People can make orders and buy the album at a minimum price of K1500 or any amount via National Bank (Mo626) : 1005623568, Airtel Money: 0999880563, Mpamba: 0883396493 and send proof of payment to +8613104655779 or Email: [email protected],” Luzio indicates.

Commenting on the EP, Luzio said, “Elementine” comes from the four elements of life which are fire, water, air and earth.

“Elementine isn’t actually in the dictionary. I added the “ine” to give it character and more importantly it’s my alter ego for this EP.”

“Elementine” EP contains 4 tracks matching the 4 elements of life.

He added, “I decided to drop this EP because I’m constantly coming up with ideas and if I don’t release this body of work now, I might never.

“As an artist, you grow to dislike your music (could be my own personal experience) but the more you listen to your work, that spark fades away.”

The EP was produced in Area 47, Lilongwe by E Ril, M stix and Luzio.

