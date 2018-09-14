DPP under fire for politicizing government events

Malawi ‘s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is under intense fire for politicizing State events where party politicians take turns to insult opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM) leadership.

Dan Msowoya, a political commentator said the DPP should draw a line between government and party events, saying the current situation is not only worrisome but embarrassing after 25 years of multiparty democracy.

“Government business should be government business, it should stop there. There should not be a mix up between party and government business,” said Msowoya.

Msowoya is also publicist for Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Frank Mwenifumbo camp.

This comes after concerns that the DPP is using the party regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha and secretary general Greseldar Jeffrey during presidential functions to hurl insults at UTM leader Saulos Chilima and the entire UTM leadership.

The recent presidential functions being on Wednesday when President Peter Mutharika opened the Agriculture fair in Blantyre and on Thursday when the president officially opened the Ida Chilembwe Community Technical College in Chiradzulu.

“These are things we, as Malawians, need not to continue. If there is an area we need to reform, this is an area which need reforms. We are not in one party state where there was a thin line between government and ruling party,” he said.

The 2014 DPP manifesto clearly says when in power, the party would make a clear line between government and party.

Spokesperson for UTM Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the turning of public events into party functions is a clear indication the DPP has run out of ideas.

“This must stop. This is the area which needs transformation, this is a shame,” he said.

Malunga said it is a grace to keep on castigating UTM officials before international delegates who attend state events.

The UTM publicist said when in power, the movement would invite leaders from all political divide to attend public and state events, saying what the DPP is doing now is a mockery of democracy.

Mchacha said there was nothing wrong in mixing up state and party matters, saying this was a political govern

