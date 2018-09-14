Police arrest Standark Bank teller over K10m MRA bank account theft

Malawi Police in Salima have arrested a 37-year-old Standard Bank teller who disappeared in July in Blantyre after allegedly allowing his girl friend to withdraw K10 million within one day from a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) bank account.

Salima police spokesperson Jacob Khembo said Yohane Banda Makowa was arrested at around Kamuzu road where him and his girl friend Sibongile Ben were at an entertainment joint.

“He used his girl-friend to withdraw K10 million in trances of K2 million in a single day and thereafter he disappeared and could not be reached as his phone was off,” said Khembo.

He said the withdrawals were made on July 28 and the Standard Bank branch manager reported the matter to police on July 30 after Makowa failed to report for duties on July 29 and 30, 2018.

Khembo said the pair was netted after tracing Ben’s phone calls.

The police spokesperson said Makowa will answer a charge of theft by servant whilst Ben will answer the charge of theft.

Makowa hails from chief Nkanda’s area in Mulanje while Ben hails from Kasiya in chief Khongoni’s area in Lilongwe.

They have since been taken to Blantyre where they are suspected to have committed the crime.

