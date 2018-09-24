DPP unveils rapper Tay Grin as  candidate in MP Bisnowaty’s Lilongwe City Central

September 24, 2018 Alfred Chauwa & Duncan Mlanjira – Nyasa Times 11 Comments

The government Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General  Gresder Jeffrey wa Jeffery on Sunday unveiled rapper  Limbani Kalilani (otherwise known as Tay Grin) as parliamentary candidate for the party in Lilongwe City Centre constituency, whose incumbent MP is David Bisnowaty.

Wa Jeffrey introducing Tay Grin as DPP shadow MP

Tay Grin singing at DPP rally as he launches his bid to be MP

President Mutharika welcomed  Bisnowaty into DPP fold

And Bisnowaty, who was elected as an independent MP four years ago but joined DPP, didn’t know of this development as he is outside the country.

The development has sent tongues wagging on what will happen to the incumbent parliamentarian Bisnowaty.

However,  speaking during a political rally at Mgona Community Ground in Lilongwe, Wa Jeffrey said DPP will not impose any candidate on the people.

“We will not impose any candidate because DPP is a democratic party but we have only received the name of Limbani Kalilani as an aspiring member,” she said.

When contacted by Nyasa Times, Bisnowaty expressed surprise at the development,  saying he was with his Jewish people who in the month of September celebrate Yom Kippur and Sukott; also known as the Day of Atonement, which is the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

Central themes for these celebrations are atonement and repentance and the Jewish people traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services.

“These are very important holidays hence I am spending time with family and friends outside Malawi,” Bisnowaty said. “If the DPP had a rally in Mgona in my constituency today and that’s fine.

“[But] I  have  done a lot of development projects in that area and the largest was a concrete bridge worth over MK100 million.”

He also cited tarmac roads from Chenicheni Nchiti to Senti in Area 18 as one of the projects he initiated.

Recently, people in the Lilongwe City Centre constituency accused Bisnowaty of relocating to Blantyre leaving the people who voted him alone but Bisnowaty trashed down the accusation as untrue.

On his part, Tay Grin whose mother  Jean Kalirani is Minister of Gender in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, said he has launched his campaign to be the MP in the area.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has picked Alfred Jiya – son of the soil – as their parliamentary candidate in the constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
ochewaDuduzaneUnokaNamalomba Fredrickmediaz Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ochewa
Guest
ochewa

Tay grin njoka …. mwana wa njoka shiiiii

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Duduzane
Guest
Duduzane

Lucius Banda. Taygrin. Matumbi. Koma guys zovuta pa Malawi. Paja a taygrin ndi apongozi Akumphika

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Unoka
Guest
Unoka

Strategy is just to win the seat and not to assist people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Namalomba Fredrick
Guest
Namalomba Fredrick

Don’t waste your resources Tay Grin, Alfred Jiya will the MP come May 2019

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
mediaz
Guest
mediaz

Who can vote for tay?Wasting time just consetrate on things that assist your future,,,,

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

koma mumayidziwa lilongwe city centre. tay grin, bisnowatty nonse manyaka

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Nii Roq
Guest
Nii Roq

How much does a rapper’s integrity cost, these days?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mike Tembwe
Guest
Mike Tembwe

Welcome to politics young man. Be assured it is going to be a long journey. You should expect both scenarios – to win or to lose should you go past the primaries. I can of course predict a loss because of the party you are representing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ziliko
Guest
Ziliko

Ndalezaphweka pa Malawi, aliyense akufuna kukhala MP, osewela mpira, oyimba, azisuzo. ndi akuba omwe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tulo
Guest
Tulo

UTM ndi MCP ili m’madzi. DPP woye!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes