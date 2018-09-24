Rabies hit Mangochi: K26m spent in treating the killer disease

Officials in lakeshore district of Mangochi are giving warning shots over the rise in rabies in the district, saying the district hospital has already spent K26 million in treating the killer disease.

District Agricultural Development Officer (Dado) Owen Kumwenda said 902 people had rabies from July 2017 to June 2018, saying 160 people have been infected by the rabies from June to this day.

“So far, 1065 have been infected and affected by the disease. It is cheaper to prevent rabies than to cure it,” he said.

Kumwenda said it costs K25 000 to treat rabies in government hospitals and K45, 000 in private hospitals but it only costs K750 to vaccinate each pet, dogs and cats.

He therefore said it was imperative to step up civic education on the need to vaccinate dogs and cats.

