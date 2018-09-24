Malawi govt sends auditors to Nsanje over K91m missing council money

Government says it has sent another team of auditors to Nsanje district council to get to the bottom over K91 million missing council money believed to have been stolen and abused.

Ministry of Local government and Rural Development spokesperson Mushabashe Mughogho said the initial team of auditors sent to the council discovered that money amounting to K91 million was not accounted for.

“As ministry, we want to ensure that each and every money is accounted for. This is why we are not only sending teams of auditors to all the councils across the country,” she said.

She said the government is aware that public money and resources continue to be stolen and abused in some councils affecting social services delivery.

She said the government would take stern action against all council officials found to be stealing and abusing council money.

