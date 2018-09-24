No challenger for Ben Phiri  in DPP primaries: MP Khamisa paves way

September 24, 2018

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of elections Ben Phiri  has no challenger in primary electiosn for Thyolo Central constituency as the sitting  member of parliament Gabu Khamisa has pave way for him as he  relocates to contest in in Mulanje Bale Constituency where the incumbent is DPP’s Victor Musowa.

Ben Phiri arriving at his event in Thyolo Central constituency

Crowds of people at Ben Phiri’s DPP event in Thyolo Central

Mulanje Bale  is seen as a potentially volatile battle ground in the party.

However, launching his 2018 edititon of his sport trophies sponsored at teh tune of K12 million, Phiri said he will not be complacent but focus on developing the area.

Phiri cemented his  standthat he is not waiting for election time to start helping his constituents. He has already invested tens of millions kwacha to either alleviate or completely eradicate community and personal problems of the people depending on particular needs.

Among his other landmark development interventions are girls hostels at Mpinji Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS), electricity at Khonjeni Trading Centre and Khonjeni Health Centre, boreholes, bridges.

He has also availed a fully-fitted mobile clinic to ensure that people receive medical help in respective localities. The ambulance is also used to ferry serious ailments to Thyolo District Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Representative of Traditional Authority Kapichi, party officials and district commission officers who spoke at the function thanked Phiri for his selfless character which has seen the area getting enormous development even before he is elected into office.

They collectively said they do not regret their decision to declare him their sole candidate who they believe should not face any competition from anyone from within the DPP during primaries.

Phiri  himself also personally thanked Khamisa, who out of respect has opted out of the 2019 race and will stand in Mulanje Bale constituency instead.

