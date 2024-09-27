DPP Vice President Criticizes Chakwera’s Claims at UNGA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President Jappie Mhango has sharply criticized President Lazarus Chakwera for his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, where Chakwera claimed credit for various development projects in Malawi.

Mhango specifically contested Chakwera’s assertion that the rehabilitation of the M1 Road and the revival of the rail system were initiated under his administration.

“The M1 Road is not Chakwera’s project. The bill that enabled access to funding from the European Investment Bank was authorized by parliament in March 2019, before he took office,” Mhango stated.

He emphasized that negotiations for these projects were already completed when Chakwera assumed the presidency, and he accused the president of misleading the international community. “What he is doing is claiming ownership of a baby born from a woman he found pregnant,” Mhango added, questioning Chakwera’s contributions to ongoing projects.

Mhango also pointed out that the rail rehabilitation project began well before Chakwera’s administration, urging the president to highlight any projects he has initiated and fully executed.

In his defense, Chakwera had highlighted the importance of international cooperation in Malawi’s development, citing significant financial support from the European Investment Bank for the M1 Road rehabilitation and other projects.

