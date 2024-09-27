Vp Usi On Renewable Energy: Calls For Urgent Action To Transform Malawi’s Energy Landscape

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Right Honorable Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi, officially launched the 2024 National Energy Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Bingu International Convention Centre, where he served as the guest of honor.

In his keynote address, Dr. Usi said Malawi faces significant challenges in the renewable energy sector, a critical area that hinders the country’s social and economic development. He expressed hope that the conference would yield tangible solutions, particularly for socially excluded communities, in line with Malawi’s 2063 development agenda.

“Social exclusion is a serious development glitch because it denies opportunities to certain groups or communities to access renewable energy solutions and related technologies,” said Dr. Usi. He urged the conference participants to explore ways to address these issues, including how to measure and monitor the impact of proposed solutions on the most vulnerable communities.

With more than 70% of the population lacking access to clean energy, Dr. Usi described the situation as a “cause for alarm,” warning that it undermines national development and threatens the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As we gather here, we must recognize the urgency of this moment. The clock is ticking, and we must act decisively. We do not have the luxury of time. To address these challenges, we must set ambitious goals that require transformative change and exponential impact,” he urged.

Dr. Usi further emphasized that Malawi’s industrialization and the successful implementation of the Malawi 2063 strategy would largely depend on the development of a robust energy sector. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment and political will to drive improvements in this critical sector.

UNDP representative Ms. Fenela Frost echoed Dr. Usi’s sentiments, stating that energy is central to Malawi’s social and economic growth. With only 12% of the population connected to the national electricity grid, one of the lowest rates in the world, she highlighted the urgent need for the energy sector’s development to realize the country’s long-term goals.

“Without real progress in the energy sector, Malawi may as well forget achieving its 2063 development blueprint,” said Frost.

Earlier, Brave Mhone, President of the Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA), called on energy stakeholders to deliver sustainable energy solutions that translate into genuine socio-economic benefits for the people of Malawi.

“Malawi is demanding from us that, when we preach about energy as the catalyst for economic development, we must be genuine, we must mean it, and we must act decisively. We must love Mother Malawi and invest in her so that she gets enough energy for her people,” said Mhone.

The conference, held under the theme “Leveraging Energy for Socioeconomic Transformation,” has drawn participants from across the globe, including from Scotland.

