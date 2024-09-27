Chakwera at UN: Urges Global Action to Address Escalating Climate Crisis

Malawi is at the forefront of a rapidly escalating climate crisis, experiencing its dire consequences daily. Speaking on the sidelines of side event of climate adaptation action in Africa in New York, USA, President Lazarus Chakwera emphasized that climate change is not merely a global issue; it is the defining and urgent challenge of our era, impacting every corner of the globe and demanding immediate, concerted action.

As a Least Developed Country (LDC) in Africa, Malawi is grappling with severe repercussions from extreme weather events. Floods have devastated crops and homes, droughts have rendered fields barren, and unpredictable rainfall patterns disrupt agricultural cycles. These challenges threaten food and water security, stifle economic growth, and inflate adaptation costs, despite Malawi’s minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Call for Adaptation and Resilience

Chakwera highlighted that adaptation and resilience are urgent imperatives for Africa. While global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C are critical, there is a pressing need to bolster climate resilience within African nations. This requires increased support, unwavering commitments, and strengthened collaboration from the international community.

National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) have emerged as pivotal tools for fostering climate resilience. Through the National Adaptation Programmes of Action (NAPAs), Malawi has initiated small-scale projects aimed at addressing immediate adaptation needs, achieving promising results. However, NAPs provide a more comprehensive long-term framework that spans critical sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, and water resources.

Malawi has been fortunate to receive readiness support from the Green Climate Fund to advance its NAP formulation. The country has completed essential climate risk assessments and is now integrating adaptation strategies into vital sectors. Nevertheless, delays in accessing this support underscore the necessity for a more efficient and timely distribution of climate finance, as many LDCs still face significant hurdles in this regard.

Funding Challenges and Solutions

Despite the existence of outlined NAPs, many remain underfunded, hindering their full implementation. Climate finance is thus essential. Chakwera stressed the need for financing mechanisms that are grounded in scientific research and tailored to the evolving needs of LDCs. Public finance, predominantly in the form of grants, is crucial for addressing loss and damage, advancing mitigation efforts, and facilitating adaptation actions.

Despite these challenges, Malawi remains steadfast in its commitment to global climate action. The government has integrated climate goals into its Malawi 2063 Vision and has revised its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) with the aim of achieving a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. However, this ambitious goal hinges on predictable and accessible financial support from the global community.

A Call for Collective Action

As Malawi confronts the climate crisis, Chakwera urges that ambition should not be limited by current resources but rather ignited by a shared resolve to tackle this collective challenge. The climate crisis transcends borders, necessitating the unified action of global leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders.

Malawi’s situation serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for international cooperation and action to build resilience against climate change. As the world grapples with this defining challenge, the time for concerted efforts is now, for a more resilient and equitable future for Africa and the globe.

