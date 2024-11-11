DPP VP Gangata Call for Loyalty and Unity Ahead of 2025 Elections, Criticize MEC’s Electronic Voting Proposal

Vice President for the central of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Alfred Gangata has emphasized the importance of genuine, year-round loyalty to the party, warning that temporary or opportunistic support undermines the country’s political stability.

Gangata pointed out that political commitment should extend beyond just election seasons, as this transient allegiance has been a contributing factor to Malawi’s ongoing political struggles.

Gangata expressed confidence that the DPP, under the leadership and guidance of former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is poised for a strong performance in the upcoming 2025 elections. His remarks highlighted the party’s optimism, despite ongoing political challenges.

In a related development, the DPP’s deputy director of electoral affairs, Levi Luwemba, announced that leaders from four major political parties—the DPP, the United Transformation Movement (UTM), the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and the United Democratic Front (UDF)—would meet to discuss a controversial proposal by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to introduce electronic voting machines.

Luwemba voiced concerns over the MEC’s apparent bias toward this new technology and urged the commission to adopt a neutral stance on the issue, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in the electoral process.

In the northern region, DPP leader Christopher Mzomera Ngwira criticized the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of misleading the public about his true intentions for the 2025 election.

The DPP also recently hosted a well-attended rally on November 10 at the Chinsapo UNICEF Ground in Lilongwe. The event was marked by strong showings from both DPP leaders, such as Ben Phiri, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, and National Youth Director Norman Chisale, as well as supporters from allied parties like the UDF and AFORD. The rally demonstrated the growing strength and unity of the DPP’s coalition, signaling their readiness for the upcoming electoral challenges.

