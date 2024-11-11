“Science for All” Initiative Sparks Student Passion for Science Careers in Malawi

In a bid to inspire the next generation of scientists, the “Science for All” initiative has gained momentum with its first-ever National Science Quiz competition held in Lilongwe. The event, which took place on Saturday, showcased the commitment to promoting science and technology in secondary schools, with the goal of encouraging students to consider careers in the sciences.

Professor Golden Msilimba, the Director of Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Education, underscored the importance of such initiatives during his address at the event. He emphasized that promoting science education helps students develop critical thinking skills and deeper engagement with scientific principles. “I encourage you to approach this competition with the mindset that every question answered and every challenge faced is a step towards growth and collective advancement,” Msilimba said.

The competition, which brought together six secondary schools from across Malawi, was a platform for students to demonstrate their knowledge and passion for science. Prof. Kondwani Jambo, the Director of the competition, shared the long-term vision of the initiative, explaining that the goal is not only to spark interest in science careers but also to establish “Science for All” clubs in secondary schools nationwide. These clubs will provide students with ongoing opportunities to engage with science beyond the classroom.

Dedza Secondary School emerged as the overall winner of the quiz competition with 52 points, narrowly defeating Providence Secondary School, which scored 50 points. The top performers were awarded cash prizes, with Dedza taking home MK2.5 million, while Providence received MK1.5 million. Loyola Jesuits Secondary School claimed third place with 40 points, followed by Nkhata-Bay Secondary School with 38 points. St Mary’s Secondary and Blantyre Secondary Schools tied at 34 points.

The event marked a significant milestone in Malawi’s efforts to inspire students to pursue careers in science and technology, laying the groundwork for further expansion of the “Science for All” initiative across the country. The Ministry of Education’s support in selecting the participating schools was also highlighted as crucial to the success of the event.

This initiative stands as an important step toward fostering a culture of scientific curiosity and innovation among Malawi’s youth, offering both recognition and tangible rewards to students who are ready to contribute to the country’s scientific advancement.

