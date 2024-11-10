Vibrant Vitumbiko Mumba uses Basketball to woo youth to register ahead of elections

Sponsor for the Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL), Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, has urged the youth to register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) so that they are able to vote for leaders of their choice in the 2025 Tripartite Elections.



The youthful entrepreneur and politician was speaking on Sunday at Katoto Sports Complex in the city of Mzuzu when he graced the official launch of the 2024 season for NOZOBAL.

“I’m so impressed with the turnout of youths for basketball this afternoon. It is my hope that talent will be nurtured in basketball so that NOZOBAL can contribute players to the national team.

“Let me take this opportunity to urge the youth to register in readiness for the tripartite elections next year. You see nobody plans their birth date and the day they will die but what happens between birth and death affects one’s life especially with direct reference to the leadership in a country. It is therefore important for the youth to take part in the election of leaders,” remarked Engineer Mumba.

NOZOBAL Chairperson, Chakufwa Chihana Junior, said the new sponsorship will help to improve basketball in the zone.

“This will be the first year that we will have a female league in basketball and it’s thanks to the same sponsorship. The prize money will be a big motivation to all teams and players,” he said.

The league which is now at K45 million for three years with K15 million allocated for each season will run for 5 months with participation from 24 teams from junior and senior in men, as well as ladies.

Mzuni Panthers and Nkhandwe Basketball Team faced each other in the opening match of the season.

